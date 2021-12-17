New Model of International Reply Coupon of UPU

MACAU, December 17 - According to the notification from Universal Postal Union, the new model of International Reply Coupon will be available for sales with effect from 4th January 2022 (Model as attached).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.