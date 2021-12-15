TAJIKISTAN, December 15 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity, Leader of the Nation, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Rahmon congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the brotherly people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of the nationwide holiday, the 30th anniversary of state independence.

He also emphasized the significant achievements and progress of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of statehood and sustainable socio-economic development.

He also praised the steady expansion of friendly relations and cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, which are constantly developing at the level of strategic partnership.

At the same time, the sides stressed the importance of the comprehensive implementation of the agreements reached during Tajik – Kazakh summit talks following President Tokayev’s visit to Tajikistan.

The counterparts also exchanged views on key issues in the international and regional agenda.