Agreement concluded to improve possibilities of investigating serious offences committed by Da’esh/ISIL and other actors in the Syria conflict

SWEDEN, December 16 - Press release from Ministry of Justice

Published

To facilitate efforts by Swedish law enforcement authorities to investigate crimes committed by Da’esh terrorists, the Government today entered into a cooperation agreement with the UN International Impartial and Independent Mechanism.

Da’esh supporters and other actors have left behind a great deal of evidence in Syria, which the UN International Impartial and Independent Mechanism* (IIIM) has been mandated to collect, catalogue and store. This evidence can then be shared with national authorities that can use it in national trials related to crimes committed by Da’esh supporters, the Syrian regime or other actors in the Syria conflict.

The agreement entered into today between Sweden and the IIIM concerns simplifying and streamlining cooperation between Swedish law enforcement authorities and the IIIM to facilitate access to the evidence IIIM collects.

“Prosecuting and ensuring accountability of Da’esh terrorists and other actors in the Syria conflict is a priority for the Government. Those who participated in the horrendous crimes committed by Da’esh must not believe that they can escape punishment, and Da’esh victims are entitled to redress. The IIIM is an important actor in these efforts, which is why I am pleased to have entered into the agreement with the IIIM today,” says Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Morgan Johansson, who also had a meeting with IIIM today.

As a result of the agreement, it will be easier for Swedish law enforcement authorities to access all the evidence that the IIIM gathers. The agreement also stipulates that, when Swedish legislation allows, Swedish authorities may provide information that they have gathered to the IIIM.

Consequently, the Swedish Police Authority and the Swedish Prosecution Authority have been designated as national contact points for cooperation in Sweden.

The agreement was signed in Geneva today by Sweden’s UN Ambassador Anna Jardfelt, as Mr Johansson was unable to be present due to the pandemic.

 

* IIIM, International, Impartial and Independent Mechanism

