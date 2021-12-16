Ten new cases of COVID-19; new public exposure notifications

CANADA, December 16 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, has announced ten new cases of COVID-19 in Prince Edward Island.

“Islanders are reminded that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our province. Similar to other jurisdictions we are seeing transmission of the virus occurring very quickly and with minimal contact. It is important to maintain physical distancing from people outside your household and individuals should wear a three-layer mask properly when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained. Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate and be tested at a drop-in testing clinic.” - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison

Four of the cases are linked to travel outside PEI. Six of the ten cases remain under investigation.

The age ranges of the cases are:

One individual in their 80s;

One individual in their 60s;

Two individuals in their 50s;

Two individuals in their 40s;

One individual in their 30s;

Two individuals in their 20s; and

One individual between the ages of 12 and 19 years.

There are currently 49 active cases of COVID-19 in PEI and there have been 444 cases since the pandemic began.

There are new public exposure notifications:

Friday, December 10 Atlantic Superstore (509 Main Street, Montague) between 11:00 am and 3:30 pm and between 6:30 pm and 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 11 Atlantic Superstore (509 Main Street, Montague) between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm Sobeys (9 Kinlock Road, Stratford) between 9:00 am and 9:30 am PEI Cannabis (85 Belvedere Avenue, Charlottetown) between 1:00 pm and 1:15 pm Walmart (80 Buchanan Drive, Charlottetown) between 1:45 pm and 2:00 pm

Sunday, December 12 PEI Liquor (9 Kinlock Road, Stratford) between 4:30 pm and 4:45 pm Sobeys (9 Kinlock Road, Stratford) between 4:45 pm and 5:15 pm Shoppers Drug Mart (9 Kinlock Road, Stratford) between 5:45 pm and 6:15 pm Shoppers Drug Mart (675 University, Charlottetown) between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm

Monday, December 13 Atlantic Superstore (509 Main Street, Montague) between 7:00 am and 6:00 pm White’s Fabrication Inc. (6084 Commercial Road, Montague) between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm PEI Preserve Company (2841 New Glasgow Road) between 2:00 pm and 2:30 pm Sobeys (9 Kinlock Road, Stratford) beween 4:10 pm and 4:20 pm

Tuesday, December 14 Atlantic Superstore (509 Main Street, Montague) between 7:00 am and 5:30 pm White’s Fabrication Inc. (6084 Commercial Road, Montague) between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm Pet Value (9 Kinlock Road, Stratford) between 10:15 am and 10:30 am Murphy’s Pharmacy (13 Stratford Road, Stratford) between 10:30 am and 10:45am The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy (54 Central Street, Summerside) between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm Cavendish Farms Wellness Centre (21 Sullivan Lane, Montague) between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm Three Rivers Sportsplex (85 Glenelg Street, Georgetown) between 7:00 pm and 8:30 pm

Wednesday, December 15 Atlantic Superstore (509 Main Street, Montague) between 7:00 am and 12:00 pm OK Tire (22 Spring Lane, Charlottetown) between 3:00 pm and 3:15 pm

Thursday, December 16 Tim Hortons (91 Water Street, Summerside) between 7:00 am and 7:15 am



Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is not fully vaccinated should visit a drop-in testing clinic to be tested and monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure. If any symptoms develop, individuals should be re-tested.

Anyone who was at these locations during these times who is fully vaccinated should monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure and if any symptoms develop, they should visit a drop-in testing clinic.

There is also a new flight exposure notification:

Air Canada flight 8332 departing Toronto and arriving in Charlottetown on Tuesday, December 14

Anyone who travelled on this flight should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and if any symptoms develop, visit a drop-in testing clinic.

As of Wednesday, December 15, 95.1 per cent of Island residents age 12 years and over have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 91.9 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. 29.9 per cent of children age 5-11 years have received their first dose. Over 11,000 people have received their third dose or booster of COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 7,500 individuals are eligible for a booster and have not yet received their third dose.

As always, all Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back. Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app, which will let them know if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone age 12 and over can receive their COVID-19 vaccination at one of the Health PEI clinics and those age 18 years or older can visit one of the 28 partner pharmacies across the province. Island children between the ages of five and 11 years can now receive their COVID-19 vaccination at Health PEI clinics.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit: Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Get vaccinated

Wear a non-medical mask in indoor places

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Keep your circle of contacts small

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don’t share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Visit a drop-in-clinic to be tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms

