Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Meda Pharmaceuticals, Coloplast,

Erectile Dysfunction Devices

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Insight- Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market

Market Overview

Erectile dysfunction or also referred to as impotence is the inability to get and keep an erection firm during sexual intercourse. There are different symptoms of erectile dysfunction including reduced sexual desire, trouble getting an erection, and trouble keeping an erection.

In human body, hormones are chemical messengers that have an impact on cellular activity and every function of the body. Furthermore, chronic diseases such as diabetes, stroke, cancer, heart disease, arthritis, obesity, liver disease, chronic kidney disease, and chronic obstructive lung diseases can lead to erectile dysfunction since these diseases impact blood vessels, hormone levels, and nerves in the body. Erectile dysfunction is a common conditions among male chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient and according to the World Journal of Nephrology, in 2014, around 80% male patients with CKD had erectile dysfunction.

Impact of COVID-19 on Demand and Supply of Erectile Dysfunction Devices:

Researchers have been investigating the potential onset of erectile dysfunction in male patients of COVID-19. The researchers have stated three factors which can lead to the potential onset of erectile dysfunction (ED) in men who have suffered from COVID-19.

Vascular effects: COVID-19 can cause hyper inflammation throughout the body, especially in the heart and surrounding muscles. Blood supply to the penis can become blocked or narrowed as a result of a new or worsened vascular condition caused by the virus as vascular system and reproductive system are interconnected.

Psychological impact: Sexual activity is closely associated with mental health. The stress, anxiety, and depression caused by the virus and pandemic can be linked to sexual dysfunction and poor mood and may lead to erectile dysfunction.

Overall health deterioration: The COVID-19 causes a plethora of health issues. Men with low immunity and poor health are at greater risk of developing erectile dysfunction.

The global erectile dysfunction devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,303.8 Mn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Market Drivers

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and erectile dysfunction is expected to drive growth of the global erectile dysfunction devices market during the forecast period.

According to the article published by the the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2018, 51.8% of the U.S. adults had at least one chronic disease and 27.2% had multiple chronic diseases. According to an article published in the Cleveland Clinic Center for Continuing Education in June 2018, around 17,781 new cases of erectile dysfunction are diagnosed in Massachusetts, U.S. every year, while around 617,715 new cases of erectile dysfunction are reported in the U.S. annually.

Moreover, according to the JAMA Internal Medicine Journal: 2018, alcohol is regarded as a risk factor for erectile dysfunction (ED). Moreover, alcohol intake leads to increase in level of alcohol in blood. Alcohol being a depressant, can dampen the mood and decrease the sexual desire, which may cause difficultly for a person to achieve erections. For instance, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism: 2019, about 14.5 million people in the U.S., in the age group of 12 and older, have alcohol use disorder (AUD). This number includes 9.0 million men (6.8% of men in this age group) and 5.5 million women (3.9% of women in this age group).

Market Restraints

Presence of alternative medications to treat erectile dysfunction is expected to restrain growth of the global erectile dysfunction devices market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Arab Journal of Urology: February 03, 2021, complementary and alternative medicines, including dietary supplements and herbal remedies, are increasingly used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction, particularly through over-the-counter and internet sources. Examples include herbal medicines (remedies) and dietary supplements, nutritional and lifestyle therapies, acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine, body therapies (such as massage, cupping, and acupressure), homeopathy, mind–body techniques (such as meditation and yoga), energy medicine (such as reiki), and other traditional medicine disciplines such as Ayurveda, Unani, and Naturopathy.

Regional Analysis

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global erectile dysfunction devices market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing number of launching new erectile dysfunction devices. For instance, in July 2019, Boston Scientific Corporation, a manufacturer of medical devices, launched the Tactra implant, which is a durable implant with a natural feel for treating erectile dysfunction.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global erectile dysfunction devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Corp., Zephyr Surgical Implants, Owen Mumford Ltd., Augusta Medical Systems, Storz medical AG, Promedon, The Elator, Timm Medical, and Silimed

