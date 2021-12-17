Radiology Information System Market is Projected to Experience Promising Growth Opportunities in the Coming Years

Web-based market dominated the RIS market in 2021 owing to the increase in the adoption of web-based healthcare IT services.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Radiology Information System Market by Type (Integrated Radiology Information Systems, and Standalone Radiology Information Systems), by Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), by Deployment Mode (Web-Based, On-Premise, and Cloud-Based), and by End User (Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Radiology information system (RIS) is a computer networked system used to organize and manage the workflow of medical imagery and radiology department, supporting business analysis in a department. RIS is widely used along with picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and vendor neutral archive to manage billing, record keeping, and image archives.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of some of the key players operating in this market including Epic Systems Corporation, MedInformatix, Inc., GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Siemens AG.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

Integrated radiology information system was the leading segment in 2015

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period

Hospital held the largest market share of the total RIS market in 2015

The global cloud-based market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the study period.

Geographically, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2015, due to well-established healthcare system in the region, higher adoption of healthcare information technologies, and increase in the number of chronic disease. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the area with maximum growth potential due to focus of key players in the emerging economies and improving healthcare infrastructure.

