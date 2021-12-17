Personal Cloud Market is Boosting Growth Demand at a 24.0% by 2027 | Amazon, Microsoft, Box, Dropbox, Google, Engyte

Personal Cloud

Personal Cloud Market to Witness Significant Growth, Owing To Increasing Adoption of Personal Cloud in Education Sector

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: A personal cloud isn't a physical object; rather, it's a collection of web services and digital content that can be accessed from almost any device. The personal cloud isn't a physical object; rather, it's a site that allows internet users to securely store, sync, stream, and share data on a single server, transporting data from one application, platform, and location to another. This location might be hosted locally by an individual or by a company. This virtual local server is significantly less expensive than establishing and maintaining a standard infrastructure server. Personal Cloud gives businesses the ability to manage data remotely while allowing them to access data from practically any device.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:-

The emergence of Covid-19 has led to increasing adoption of work from home and live event strumming. Globally, as of 5:09 pm CEST, 23 August 2021, there have been 211,730,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,430,697 deaths, reported to WHO. Such a scenario is expected to increase demand for personal cloud, thereby offering lucrative growth opportunities for players in the personal cloud market.



Key Market Drivers:-

➡ Increasing adoption of a private cloud environment is expected to propel the growth of the global personal cloud market over the forecast period. For example, in August 2021, Jack Henry & Associates' Symitar subsidiary, a provider of IT solutions and payment processing services, announced that Keesler Federal Credit Union has transferred its core to Jack Henry's private cloud environment.

➡ Furthermore, rising cloud use in the automotive sector is likely to drive growth in the worldwide personal cloud market throughout the forecast period. In August 2021, for example, Google Cloud worked with SAP and Inchcape plc, a multi-brand car wholesaler, to transition Inchcape's business-critical sales, marketing, and operations systems and data to the cloud.

The Study Include Key Companies:

Apple, Amazon, Seagate, Microsoft, Box, Dropbox, Google, Engyte, Buffalo Technology, Tonido, Western Digital, and Sugarsync.

Personal Cloud Market Taxonomy:-

By Hosting Type:

» User

» Provider

By Ed User:

» Individuals

» Small businesses

» Medium businesses

Key Takeaways:-

➡ The personal cloud market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of private cloud environment. For instance, in August 2021, Kitamura, a Japan-based multimedia retailer, selected the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution from Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. for integration into its online and retail channel.

➡ Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the personal cloud market, owing to availability of cloud PC services. For instance, in August 2021, Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows 365 and the resources along with it to help users get more information about the cloud service.

➡ Asia Pacific is also expected to witness significant growth in the personal cloud market, owing to increasing adoption of personal cloud in the education sector. For instance, in August 2021, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. partnered with Telkomsigma, the IT arm of Telkom Indonesia Group, to deliver the Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution to Indonesian universities.



Table of Contents:-

1. Research Objective and assumption

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

4. Global Personal Cloud Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Global Personal Cloud (Volume and Value) by Type

Global Personal Cloud (Volume and Value) by Regions

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Market Size and Future Potential, By Industry Components

7. Production Market Analysis

8. Global Personal Cloud Market Analysis, By Industry Components

9. Market Share Analysis, By Region

10. Research Methodology

Continued...

