Additional Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Congress Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 11:53 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

 

The decedent has been identified as 37 year-old Tarshaqua Chappell, of Temple Hills, MD.

 

Previously, on Thursday, December 9, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 37 year-old Chakeatia Jackson of Southeast, DC. Jackson was transported to the Homicide Branch where she was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

 

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 18 year-old Jaquell Jackson of Southeast, DC. Jackson was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

