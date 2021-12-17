Crystal Palace Fan Token – Digital Polls/Benefits For Football Clubs Launched

Crystal Palace Football Club has launched a new digital fan token, $CPFC, in partnership with Chiliz and Socios.com.

Following a fast-growing trend in sports around the world, Crystal Palace has become the sixth premier league football club to launch a fan token, according to a recent report by Digital Shoutout’s crypto publication Chiliz News. These digital tokens offer fans access to rewards from their favorite teams, as well as a way to influence their future decisions.

To learn more about the new Crystal Palace Football Club fan token, please visit https://chiliznews.com/crystal-palace-becomes-sixth-premier-league-club-to-release-fan-token-on-socios-coms-sports-blockchain-platform

The new digital token is being launched through a partnership with Chiliz, a popular blockchain provider that has also launched fan tokens for many other football clubs. Fans can find the tokens, rewards, and other ways to engage with football clubs on the Socios.com app.

Fan tokens have quickly risen in popularity among teams and audiences, as they offer a new way for individuals to connect with players, teams, and other fans around the world. While they originally offered mostly digital rewards, that is shifting towards a combination of both digital and real-world experiences.

Owners of $CPFC tokens will be offered a chance to meet team members from the past and present, and some token holders will also receive VIP tickets to watch football games at Selhurst Park. This is in addition to the digital rewards, and the chance to vote in polls which can affect the future of the team.

The Socios engagement app is already used by more than a million fans from 167 different countries, and they have met specifically with Crystal Palace fan groups to help determine how to best meet their needs. The company is hoping to continue with the collaboration in the future, to provide fans with the polls, benefits, and engagement opportunities that they want to see.

As the sixth premier league football club to launch fan tokens, Crystal Palace is joining the likes of Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City, Leeds, and Aston Villa. The trend has grown large enough that recently the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, began listing the Manchester City fan token (CITY) on the open market.

Current season ticket holders and members will have an opportunity to redeem a complimentary Crystal Palace fan token, though full details have not yet been released. More details will be released by the football clubs through official channels, closer to the launch date.

