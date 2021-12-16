Submit Release
News Search

There were 949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,469 in the last 365 days.

SB735 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-16

WISCONSIN, December 16 - An Act to create 115.28 (63) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: training to address student mental health, funding for the University of Wisconsin System and special education, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Technical Colleges

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb735

You just read:

SB735 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2021-12-16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.