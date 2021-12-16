Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation Into Civilian Death in Catskill

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Jason Jones, who died on December 15, 2021, following an encounter with law enforcement in Catskill on October 30, 2021.

In the early morning hours of October 30, 2021, Jason Jones walked into the Village of Catskill Police Department building. At one point Mr. Jones allegedly sprayed hand sanitizer on his body and head and an officer used a taser to subdue him, setting him on fire. Mr. Jones was in the hospital since the incident, and on December 15, 2021, he was pronounced dead.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person, by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.