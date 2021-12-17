Department of Public Safety Monitoring Possible School Threats

December 16, 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa – School districts are learning of an anonymous, nationwide threat against schools that is being shared on social media platforms. The general threat toward all U.S. schools declares Friday, Dec. 17, as “American School Shooting Day.” The posts warn about the possibility of nationwide shootings or bomb threats associated with this day.

School safety is a top priority for the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The Department is aware of this general threat and the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center is working with law enforcement partners to assess and analyze open source reporting for specific threats.

“At this time, we are not seeing any specific or credible threats towards any schools in Iowa, but we are continuing to diligently monitor the situation,” said Assistant Director of the Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, Pat Waymire. “No division within the Iowa Department of Public Safety has received any requests for assistance.”

Parents and guardians are encouraged take this opportunity to talk with their students about the appropriate use of social media, and the seriousness and resulting consequences of making any kind of threat. If anyone sees something suspicious, please report it to local law enforcement.