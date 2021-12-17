Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee Presents Service Awards

Supreme Court Justice Sharon G. Lee presented awards in the Tennessee Appellate Court’s Eastern Division to the following state employees for their years of service: Becky Doyal (20 years), Francesca Kraft (10 years), and Andy Whaley (10 years) (not pictured). Becky and Francesca work in the Appellate Court Clerk’s Office in Knoxville, and Andy is senior clerk to Court of Appeals Chief Judge D. Michael Swiney. Joining in the celebration was Jim Hivner, Clerk of the Appellate Courts, and members of the Knoxville Appellate Court Clerk’s Office.