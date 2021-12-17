I-275 project update: Lanes and 5 Mile Road bridge reopening

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454Transportation

DETROIT, Mich. - Crews have reopened all lanes of northbound and southbound I-275 from Will Carleton Road to 6 Mile Road. The work on the 5 Mile Road bridge is expected to be completed and reopened by Friday.

Over the next couple of months, there will be shoulder work on southbound I-275 from 5 Mile Road to Northline Road, along with signal work at the ramp interchanges at Ecorse Road, Michigan Avenue, and Ann Arbor Road.

Work on I-275 is expected to resume in late February 2022.

County: Wayne

Highways: I-275 5 Mile Road

Lanes reopening: Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

Project resumes: Late February 2022

Overall project completion date: 2024

Project details: This Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) project on 24 miles of I-275 between Will Carleton Road and 6 Mile Road in Wayne County is being performed in four phases through 2025.

The first phase of concrete pavement repairs along 10 miles from Will Carleton Road to Northline Road has been completed, along with asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges. This year's work included preparation for 2022 rebuilding; shoulders were widened for future temporary lane use and 27 crossovers were built in the median for entrance and exit ramps, along with other prep work.

The additional work that will be performed in phases over the next few years includes: 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of four interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements. Additionally, a segment of the Metro Trail will be rebuilt to replace an adjacent retaining wall.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improves the condition of the state's infrastructure.

During this major multi-year project, work will be occurring in multiple areas at different times. For more project details and updates, go to www.Revive275.org or www.twitter.com/Revive275.

Safety benefits: This project will result in a smoother driving surface, extending the lifespan of the roadway and increasing safety. Drainage will also be improved by this work.