MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, December 6, 2021 to Monday, December 13, 2021

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 6, 2021, through Monday, December 13, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, December 6, 2021

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-177-763

A Kel-Tec 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Nash Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-177-813

A “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Gresham Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Michael Smith, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Commit Murder, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-178-202

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Tyshawn Wilson, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Fugitive from Justice, and Unlawful Entry. CCN: 21-178-266

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

A Kimber 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 74-year-old Leon Henry Russell, of Adelphi, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-178-516

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Reginald Stevenson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-178-679

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 2800 block of 28th Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 38-year-old Mark Steward, of Northeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Kelvin Kordell Brooks, of Southwest, D.C., for Robbery, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, National Firearms Act, Theft, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-178-462

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 4400 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-178-919

A Taurus PT111 G2A 9mm caliber handgun and a Hi-Point JHP .45 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4000 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 41-year-old Terell Gerald Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-178-924

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 100 block of 57th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-179-020

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-179-033

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Danaryae Lavone Lewis, of Northeast, D.C., for Threats to do Bodily Harm while Armed and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 21-179-215

Thursday, December 9, 2021

A Smith & Wesson 686-3 .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 500 block of 46th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Willette Nicole Cole, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-179-598

A Bersa Thunder .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Orren Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old James William Wright, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-179-727

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Christopher Johnson, of Woodbridge, VA, for Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-179-792

A Taurus PT92 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1800 block of Woodmont Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-179-801

A HK VP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Eye Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Antoine Donvell Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Murder II, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-179-804

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Cornelius Maurice Welch, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-179-852

A Taurus 380 Auto Curve 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of R Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Terrence Anthony Johnson, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Counterfeit Tags. CCN: 21-179-946 21

Friday, December 10, 2021

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Michael Alexander Cruz, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and No Permit. CCN: 21-180-344

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Ruger SR9 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Lance Hampton, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 21-180-448

A Stinger Mole P311 .6mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-180-460

A Jimenez Arms JA9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Clay Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-180-463

Saturday, December 11, 2021

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Kevin Boyd, of Northeast, D.C., 25-year-old Bernard Davon Jones, of Northeast, D.C., 27-year-old Ian Zapata, of Northeast, D.C., and 33-year-old Richard Taylor, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-180-651

A Century Arms Canik 9919 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Chinn Tavonne Almonte, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 21-180-679

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” was recovered in the 1300 block of Childress Street, Northeast. The following people were: 31-year-old Antimieo S. Dixon, II, of Southeast, D.C., and 30-year-old Marcia Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Failure to Make Identification Known – Pedestrian, No Permit, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-180-789

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, and a Springfield Armory XD-45 .45 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 5400 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 21-year-old Keandre Barber, of Northwest, D.C., and 21-year-old Anthony Terrence Wilson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Felon in Possession, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-180-798

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Seaton Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tamond Antonio Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-180-806

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Kevin Smith, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-180-825

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Q Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-180-890

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-180-894

A Taurus 709 Slim 9mm caliber handgun and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 900 block of 12th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 41-year-old Darion Jamal Ingram, of Seat Pleasant, MD, and 36-year-old Simeon Joseph Reid, of Seat Pleasant, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-180-935

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun, and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1400 block of Quincy Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-180-960

Sunday, December 12, 2021

A Taurus PT22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 54-year-old Marlon Byrd Russell, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Threats to do Bodily Harm, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 21-181-065

A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun and a Serbu AK-47 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 200 block of Raleigh Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-181-426

Monday, December 13, 2021

A High Standard 102 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 200 block of Douglas Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-181-653

A Smith & Wesson M&P9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of N Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-181-869

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2000 block of 19th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old D’andre Malik Parker, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-181-882

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Robinson Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-181-857

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tyler Patterson, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-181-865

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Janna Blakely Smith, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-181-903

A Taurus PT111 G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Brandon Alexander Burroughs, of Forestville, MD, for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-181-950

A Springfield Armory .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Otho Gaskins, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-181-963

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fleeing, Destruction of Property, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-182-015

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun. In addition, the ATF is offering an additional reward of up to $5,000 for the recovery of a “ghost gun” and/or handgun equipped with a conversion device through the end of the year. While previously only tips that led to convictions were rewarded, now information that leads to the arrest and recovery of a firearm will receive reward payments.

