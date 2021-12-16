Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 200 Block of Whittier Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in the 200 block of Whittier Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:41 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and took the victims’ property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo and video below:

https://youtu.be/p5wpS9oNTkE

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.