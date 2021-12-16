Person and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 600 Block of 6th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a person and vehicle of interest in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, December 13, 2021, in the 600 block of 6th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:50 pm, the suspect gained entry into an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene with another suspect in a vehicle.

A person and vehicle of interest was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/ShXAnuyaJUU

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.