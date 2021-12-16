Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Aggravated Assault Offense: 600 Block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Monday, December 6, 2021, in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 5:37 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Thursday, December 16, 2021, 30 year-old Roman Strickland, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

 

