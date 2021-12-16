Decedent Identified* Homicide: Fort Dupont Drive, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, on Fort Dupont Drive, Southeast.

At approximately 4:05 am, an off-duty member of the Metropolitan Police Department was travelling, at the listed location, when they located an adult male victim. The member observed that the victim was suffering from gunshot wounds and immediately contacted 911. Sixth District officers responded to the scene to assist the off-duty member. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as, 31 year-old Anthony Davis of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

