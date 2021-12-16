California's groundbreaking "three strikes" law and the state’s life-without-parole sentences for thousands of convicted murderers have done little for public safety while driving up the prison population — particularly people of color — as well as taxpayer costs, according to a panel established to review state criminal laws.
You just read:
Panel recommends ending California’s 'three-strikes' law and life-without-parole sentences
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.