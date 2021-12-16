Submit Release
Panel recommends ending California’s 'three-strikes' law and life-without-parole sentences

California's groundbreaking "three strikes" law and the state’s life-without-parole sentences for thousands of convicted murderers have done little for public safety while driving up the prison population — particularly people of color — as well as taxpayer costs, according to a panel established to review state criminal laws.

