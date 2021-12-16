Grace Abigail Custodio-Bagatsing Examines Jewelry Trends for 2022
Grace Bagatsing On Jewelry Trends for 2022SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A resident of the San Francisco Bay Area, California, Grace Abigail Custodio-Bagatsing has a career history in call center management that spans seven years. Outside of the professional arena, she is deeply committed to fostering health and wellness both in her personal life and in the public at large.
But don’t get the idea that Grace Abigail Custodio-Bagatsing doesn’t know how to enjoy herself! When she isn’t meditating, praying, or contributing to social justice initiatives, she is a tremendous admirer and a connoisseur of fine jewelry.
Always interested in the latest innovations and seasonal styles in the jewelry world, Grace Abigail Custodio-Bagatsing looks to industry experts such as S-kin Studio founder and creative director Chi Mai, who has identified layering and stacking as a defining jewelry trend for 2022. "We've been seeing a lot of bold, multiple chains on the neck paired with a dainty ear stack,” she told ELLE magazine. She expects this attractive pairing to persist well into the future.
Chi also predicts that layering will encourage bold combinations, breaking long-established conventions and pushing boundaries in the fashion world. For example, she regards mixed precious metals as a forward-looking style for 2022. “It used to be quite taboo to mix different metals,” she said, “but I'm seeing a few brands come out with two-toned pieces or necklace stacks styled with silver and gold together."
Grace Abigail Custodio-Bagatsing also pays attention to the trendsetting jewelry practice Sarah & Sebastian. Known for handcrafting innovative pieces from responsibly-sourced precious metals, Sarah & Sebastian sees organic forms, earth tones, and other elements of the natural world playing a key part in the next generation of fine jewelry. Launching in February of 2022, its collection “To See the World in a Grain of Sand” embraces all of these characteristics.
In addition to surveying the opinions of experts, Grace Abigail Custodio-Bagatsing keeps her finger on the pulse of grassroots jewelry trends on influential social media platforms such as Pinterest. For its part, Pinterest predicts enormous things for jewelry in 2022.
In its eighth annual Pinterest Predicts report, Pinterest states that “Gen Z is driving a trend toward accessories that goes way beyond the basic earring, cuff, or layered necklace.” The report goes on to say that Gen Z is “getting creative and accessorizing the whole body from tooth gems to crystal eye embellishments.”
The report goes details some search terms by region. In Mexico, for example, Pinterest’s data predicts that lip piercings, cross earrings, and eccentric jewels will be popular throughout 2022.
After identifying a variety of trending search terms related to ancient Greece, Pinterest looks forward to a “Hellenistic revival” of antique items and modern designs that draw inspiration from ancient Greek traditions. In fact, one of the most popular search terms on Pinterest is currently “ancient Greek jewelry.
