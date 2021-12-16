Sleepopolis Makes $25,000 Surprise Donation to Help Fight Child Bed Poverty in Wake County

Sleepopolis donates $25k to The Green Chair Project

Sleepopolis makes a $25,000 surprise donation to The Green Chair Project in an effort to spread awareness and fight child bed poverty.

Of those 1,300 children that we’ve provided beds for this year alone, 97% have told us that those children were otherwise sleeping on the floor, or with another family member, or on a couch” — Jackie Craig

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 10, Sleepopolis surprised the team at The Green Chair Project with a $25,000 donation dedicated to fighting child bed poverty in the Wake County community. In the United States, 1 in 6 children live in poverty, meaning that they lack essential household items, like beds.The Green Chair is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Raleigh, NC, that helps people in the Wake County community facing the challenges of homelessness by reusing donated furnishings. Approximately 87,000 residents in the Wake County area live below the federal poverty level and cannot afford essential items like home furnishings or beds for children.The Sleepopolis team toured Green Chair’s facility and conducted an interview with Executive Director, Jackie Craig to talk about the people Green Chair helps and how donations are collected and dispensed. “Of those 1,300 children that we’ve provided beds for this year alone, 97% have told us that [they] were otherwise sleeping on the floor, or with another family member, or on a couch,” says Jackie.Every December, Sleepopolis runs a month-long campaign on their website known as “ 25 Days of Giving ” where a new mattress is awarded to a winner daily. Contestants can enter the giveaway by following a series of steps using their social media accounts. This year, the campaign reaches a new level with a surprise donation to The Green Chair Project. According to Jackie, the donation will help 100 children receive a bed this holiday season. She explains that “a gift of $250 is how [they] put children in beds”.For footage of the interview with Jackie Craig, please visit our YouTube channel. For information on our 25 Days of Giving campaign, visit our website.For more information on The Green Chair Project or to make a contribution, please visit their website at TheGreenChair.org About Sleepopolis: Sleepopolis is a sleep health website producing mattress reviews and sleep education content since 2014 to help consumers make smart purchases surrounding their sleep health.

We Gave $25,000 To The Green Chair Project! - 25 Days of Giving Continues!