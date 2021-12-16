Re-Opening of I-70 Eastbound Exit 1A Beginning Tuesday, December 21

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that the I-70 Eastbound Exit 1A to Downtown Wheeling will reopen to traffic on 12/21/2021.

Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

