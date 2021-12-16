Guardianship Abuse Victim May Once Again Be Victimized
Karilyn Montanti’s assertions of isolation and elder abuse, is one example of the reports of numerous other individuals placed into involuntary guardianshipNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guardianship abuse victim Karilyn Montanti addressed the media recently; last month she spoke out publicly about her ordeal and shared intimate details of her guardianship experience, which she asserted to consist of abuse, captivity and isolation. Ms. Montanti, a 77-year-old woman and current resident of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, was recently released from her assisted living facility in Broward County and relocated to Royal Palm Beach after the Court completely dismissed the guardianship proceeding.
Karilyn Montanti’s assertions of isolation and elder abuse, is one example of the reports of numerous other individuals placed into involuntary guardianship who make similar complaints of what is taking place in the Broward County’s Elder Care System. These complaints by others, who claim they are victims of guardianship abuse, have been covered by news media in both New York and Florida, and many other states around the country. The media reported on the pattern of corruption and negligence of Karilyn Montanti’s asserted by her against her health care surrogate, court appointed attorney, and court appointed geriatric care manager in a television report on NBC New York which aired on August 7th, 2021.
During her ordeal, Karilyn’s was never permitted to address the court to voice her repeated pleas. Neither the court or Karilyn’s court appointed attorney acquiesced to her request to address the court directly, and in fact, as set forth in court documents, went to great lengths to build a record as to why she should not be permitted to be heard in court. Because of these repeated prior refusals to be heard, Ms. Montanti was eager to finally have the opportunity to address the judge in court on Thursday, December 16th 2021 for a hearing seeking to disqualify her newly retained attorney, Ron Denman. Karilyn was hopeful that her testimony about how she personally selected her new counsel and about how happy she is with her new representation, will finally free her from the court process, and allow her to tell her story about her experience with what she considers to be guardianship abuse and unwarranted isolation.
Unfortunately, Karilyn Montanti, who was unable to attend the scheduled hearing on Thursday, December 16th 2021 due to her recent hospitalization, a devastating occurrence, was denied a continuance of the hearing or her desperate desire to testify and have her voice heard in court for the first time in her three-year ordeal. Despite her attorney, Ronald Denman having sought an emergency postponement of the hearing so that she could appear, the judge denied the postponement and ordered that Denman could no longer represent her further in her fight to regain her rights, so that can continue choose her own residence and stay in Royal Palm Beach, and so that she can continue to have unfettered access to her friends and family.
Due to the court’s ruling that disqualifies Mr. Denman from protecting Karilyn’s interests, despite representing Karilyn’s desire to the court, she now fears this ruling will assure her continued incapacity, which came about after her prior court appointed attorney presented an agreed order of incapacity to the court without her knowledge, authorization, or consent. Karilyn is also fearful that the disqualification of her attorney of choice will lead to a continued denial of her access to the courts, and will once again be subject her to the isolation, abuse and deprivation of her individual rights that she maintains she suffered over the last several years in the Broward County, Florida guardianship system.
Guardianship abuse victim Karilyn Montanti speaks out:
vimeo.com/651707844
Broward County Case Number: PRC180004278
www.browardclerk.org
