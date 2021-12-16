St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A2007225
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/15/21 at approximately 9:09 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, Swanton
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x4) / Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Dalton Katon
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 15, 2021 at approximately 9:09 AM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks conducted a traffic stop on I-89 in the Town of Swanton after observing a speeding violation. The operator was identified as 24-year-old Dalton Katon of Swanton.
Investigation revealed that Katon had multiple active sets of conditions of release, which prohibited him from operating a motor vehicle. Katon was also found to have a criminally suspended license due to prior convictions.
Katon was issued a criminal citation roadside and released to a valid operator.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE / TIME: 1/25/22 at 8:30 AM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
