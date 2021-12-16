St. Albans Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A2007225

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/15/21 at approximately 9:09 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89, Swanton

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release (x4) / Criminal DLS

ACCUSED: Dalton Katon

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 15, 2021 at approximately 9:09 AM Troopers from the St. Albans barracks conducted a traffic stop on I-89 in the Town of Swanton after observing a speeding violation. The operator was identified as 24-year-old Dalton Katon of Swanton.

Investigation revealed that Katon had multiple active sets of conditions of release, which prohibited him from operating a motor vehicle. Katon was also found to have a criminally suspended license due to prior convictions.

Katon was issued a criminal citation roadside and released to a valid operator.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE / TIME: 1/25/22 at 8:30 AM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED: No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

