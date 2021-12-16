More about Georgia DCS named the 2021 Special Olympics of Georgia Department of the Year

ATLANTA - On December 9, 2021, during the Special Olympics of Georgia (SOGA) Kickoff Meeting for Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), the Georgia Department of Community Supervision was named as the 2021 Department of the Year.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is the largest annual event benefiting Special Olympics Georgia. The LETR involves more than 1,000 law enforcement officers from over 100 agencies who take part in a 1,000 mile, two-week torch relay to pass the Special Olympics Georgia “Flame of Hope” across the State.

“DCS is proud to be the recipient of this distinguished award,” says Scott Maurer, DCS Assistant Commissioner. “Making a difference in communities across our great state is at the core of our mission, we are grateful for our partnership with the Special Olympics of Georgia,” he further adds.

As the 2021 Department of the Year, DCS employees have contributed over $13,000 towards SOGA’s goal to help send athletes to the state games and fund other important parts of SOGA’s operation.

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

The Department of Community Supervision is responsible for the community-based supervision of more than 200,000 adult felony offenders, and Class A and Class B designated juvenile offenders.

It is the mission of the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to protect and serve all Georgia citizens through effective and efficient offender supervision in our communities while providing opportunities for successful outcomes. DCS employs evidence-based practices to hold individuals accountable and reduce the state’s recidivism rate. For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

