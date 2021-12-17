Long Distance Driving Service Changing Landscape of Moving Service Industry

The company helps clients to cut the costs of traditional moving services.

POINT PLEASANT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long Distance Driving Service is pleased to announce it is changing the often inflexible landscape of the moving industry.Located in New Jersey, Long Distance Driving Service is rapidly becoming one of America’s most popular long-distance truck driving companies. The company provides clients with a professional truck driver to handle their nation-wide move, whether the rental truck is a 27-foot Penske truck with a 5-bedroom home capacity, or smaller. Moving Truck Driver can also tow vehicles behind a moving truck, which speaks to the team’s superior and professional driving skills.“Our services are highly unique in the sense that consumers no longer have to pay for costly all-in-one moving services,” says owner and operator of the company, Mark Duda. “By the time you hire a moving company to relocate the contents of your home to another part of the country, you could be looking at thousands of dollars spent. This isn’t easy to swallow, especially considering how stressful moves are without the extreme cost. With our long-distance truck driving services, however, you can DIY your move, while eliminating the most challenging part – the driving. No matter what kind of truck you need us to drive, or how big the load, we’re here to help.”Long Distance Driving Service offers a host of additional drive-away services to meet the needs of all clients, including:• Loading and unloading the moving vehicle• Transporting vehicles• Airport-to-airport services• Concierge services• And much more!To find out more, or to get a free long-distance truck driver quote, please visit https://longdistancedrivingservice.com/ About Long Distance Driving ServiceLong Distance Driving Service is a unique moving company which provides professional drivers to those looking to complete a long-distance move, without hiring an actual moving company. Instead, Long Distance Driving Service supports clients by driving their rented moving vehicle, such as a U-Haul or private trailer, to get the job done – stress-free.Contact Information