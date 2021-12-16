Nespresso And Johanna Ortiz Capture The Essence Of The Forest This Festive Season
The coffee brand showcases its devotion to nature with the launch of the Gifts of the Forest limited-edition collectionPETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, December 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Holiday season, Nespresso is collaborating with Colombian fashion designer Johanna Ortiz, to enchant coffee lovers with the launch of its annual Festive collection, inspired this year by the forest.
Inspired by the beauty and depth of Nature’s forests, Nespresso’s ‘Gifts of the Forest’ collection encapsulates the brand’s devotion to the precious environment coffee is grown in. The collection features a range of limited-edition coffees, along with festive-infused accessories, making for delightful and inspiring gifts for family and friends. Coffee lovers can also gift with peace of mind this festive season knowing Nespresso is giving back to the forest, as the brand goes beyond its agroforestry commitments, by helping to protect 10 million trees in the Amazon.
Nespresso & Johanna Ortiz Gifts of the Forest
To bring the design of their limited-edition collection to life, Nespresso has partnered with Colombian luxury fashion designer Johanna Ortiz, whose innovative designs and interplay between nature and sustainability truly transports coffee aficionados into Nespresso’s festive universe.
Johanna Ortiz says “For me, design and nature go hand in hand which is why this collaboration resonated personally. Colombian coffee also has a truly special place in my heart and as an active supporter in the fight against climate change, knowing that Nespresso is going beyond its agroforestry commitments by supporting the protection of 10 million trees in the Amazon, it was another huge reason why this collaboration made perfect sense. When designing the collection, I took the idea of capturing the beauty of the forest throughout every piece, by incorporating rich forest canopies and dark earthy tones within my designs. It’s been an amazing process and partnership which I have deeply enjoyed.”
Explore and wander through Nespresso’s Forest Variations coffees
From forest fruits to luscious canopies of trees, this year’s Festive coffee range includes two flavoured coffees and one black coffee.
Forest Black
Uncover the hidden flavours of Forest Black
A canopy of trees shelters Forest Black’s coffees to protect the flavour hidden in each bean. Discover this blend of shade-grown coffees from Colombia and beyond. A spicy espresso, its exotic woody notes will transport tastebuds to the depths of the forest.
Forest Fruit Flavour
Taste the berries of the Forest with Forest Fruit Flavour
Like gems that light up the forest floor, forest fruits are the gifts trees give us. Juicy berry aromas run through this season’s flavoured espresso as the South American Arabicas’ lingering cereal character takes on a festive sweet pastry note.
Forest Almond Flavour
Delight in the treasures of the trees with Forest Almond Flavour
Forest Almond Flavour is the forager’s delight of the season. With the sweet, nutty flavour tucked into this espresso’s South American Arabicas, get ready to uncover almond notes marked by vanilla and a light fruitiness in this coffee’s smooth cereal character.
Take a twist on the Gifts of the Forest collection with exclusive Nespresso Coffee
Nespresso lovers can surprise and delight guests with delicious Gifts of the Forest coffee recipes, specially crafted to enhance the sensory experience. Each coffee recipe has been curated by Nespresso with the Gifts of the Forest collection in mind, bringing a taste of nature and sophistication to each glass. For coffee inspiration, visit https://www.nespresso.com/recipes/my/en/recipes.html.
To celebrate this joyous festive season, Nespresso will be hosting a public event at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Connection, Level 3 from 17 November 2021 to 2 January 2022. Coffee lovers can indulge the festivities and taste the limited-edition Nespresso’s Forest Variations coffees and get an exclusive DIY planter kit for all machine purchase at the event.
Give the Gift of the Forest with Nespresso’s limited-edition accessories
Nespressois also offering a range of limited-edition accessories and gifts this festive season to surprise loved ones.
Add a burst of colour with the Nespresso x Johanna Ortiz NOMAD travel mug
For those who perhaps want to experience Nespresso’s ‘Gifts of the Forest’ coffee range in the great outdoors, friends and family can gift coffee lovers with Nespresso’s latest NOMAD travel mug. As part of the Johanna Ortiz collaboration, the new travel mug blends well into nature as it comes in a ‘Deep Cherry’ shade, emulating the rich ripe berries of the forest.
Surprise and delight loved ones with exclusive presents
In addition to its coffee offer, Nespresso is excited to propose an exclusive designed item for the festive season. Shoppers can get their hands on the alluring reversible organic-cotton tote bag. The tote bag is decorated with the signature Nespresso x Johanna Ortiz pattern, showcasing sweeping forest canopies and capturing the true essence of the forest.
For coffee lovers who like a touch of sparkle on the go
Nespresso is also revamping its iconic TOUCH Travel Mug. This festive season the travel mug will be available in a golden colour, for those looking for a touch of sparkle while on the go. Shoppers can get their hands on the TOUCH Golden Travel Mug all year round as a gift for family, friends, or yourself.
A gift back to the forest
Nespresso is also proud to be partnering with Conservation International to gift back to the forest this festive season. For almost 20 years, Nespresso has been focused on protecting nature through agroforestry projects to protect the ecosystems its coffee farms rely on. To take this further beyond coffee farming and support the local communities that call the forest home, Nespresso is also announcing its contribution to protecting 10 million trees in the Amazon Forest in La Pedrera, Colombia. The effort is in collaboration with Conservation International and La Pedrera’s Madroño community. Forest conservation plays a huge role in Nespresso’s sustainability vision, which is to create a cup of coffee that has a positive impact on the world - from the coffee cherry to the cup.
Siti Lee
Nespresso Malaysia
1800807001
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other