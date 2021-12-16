Blockchange and Rethink Food Unveil Limited Edition NFTs to Provide Meals to New Yorkers in Need This Holiday Season

The Digital Collectibles Will Be Sold in “NFT Meal Packs” Which Will Fund The Creation of Real Meals for New Yorkers Impacted By Food Insecurity

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout the month of December, Blockchange is supporting Rethink Food, an organization whose mission is to create a sustainable and equitable food system for all Americans, by launching a holiday fundraising campaign to help food-insecure neighbors that builds on the excitement around Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).Over the past several months, NFTs have become a driving cultural and financial force, with $10.7 billion in NFT sales in Q3 of 2021 alone. Brands, ranging from Coca Cola and Adidas to the World Wildlife Fund have been creating NFTs to celebrate and engage with audiences and donors.For the first time ever, people can give the gift of a delicious, nutritious meal to a fellow New Yorker by purchasing an NFT Meal Pack. The purchase of the digital asset – the NFT – has a meaningful and immediate impact in the real world. Collectors can purchase packs of NFTs, representing 10, 50, or 100 meals.“This holiday meal drive is a one-of-kind campaign to help address food insecurity during the holidays,” said Matt Jozwiak, Rethink Food Founder and CEO. “Since its inception, Rethink Food has leaned into creative and innovative solutions to help bridge the gap between the 108 billion tons of food that go to waste and the 42 million Americans facing food insecurity each year. We’re grateful for Blockchange’s support in creating an exciting new way to achieve our mission”.Rethink Food will receive proceeds from the sale of every NFT. This money will be directly invested in the preparation of nutritious meals that will be then distributed throughout New York City by Rethink Food’s community-based partners. The goal is to create 5,000 meals per week from the launch until the end of the year.Rethink is partnering with Blockchange to create the NFT. Blockchange works with charities and non-profits to create digital assets and gamified experiences that innovate giving. The NFT Meal Packs will be minted on Polygon, the eco-friendly Blockchain that is 100,000 times more energy efficient than traditional crypto platforms.To learn more about Rethink Food’s holiday meal drive or to purchase the NFT Meal Packs, visit:About Rethink FoodFounded in 2017, Rethink Food is a nonprofit with the mission to create a more sustainable and equitable food system. We are working to create smart, sustainable solutions to utilize excess food to address food insecurity. Rethink Food and its Rethink Certified restaurant partners prepare nutritious, culturally celebrated meals that are delivered each week by community-based organizations to thousands of local neighbors impacted by food insecurity. Since April 2020, Rethink Food has served over 5.5 million meals, directed $28M to communities and 100+ food establishments across NYC, Chicago, San Francisco, Nashville, and now Miami, and partnered with 200+ CBOs to distribute meals. For more information, visit rethinkfood.org. Follow Rethink Food on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter.About BlockchangeBlockchange works with charities to create digital assets and gamified experiences that reach new audiences, deliver greater transparency and accountability and enable sustainable and regenerative fundraising. Blockchange believes in the power of creative disruption to make markets more efficient and deliver better outcomes, so they are leveraging the power of Web 3, blockchain, tokenization and gaming to innovate charitable giving.Charity partners get the following benefits from working with Blockchange:● Better fundraising efficiency● Greater transparency and accountability● Fundraising innovation that’s time has come● Access to new and expanding markets for donations● Passive income through regenerative funding● Digital transformation with zero riskContact:Mike HollowayPartner + Co-FounderBlockchange(m) 917.626.5688