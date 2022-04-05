GRC Wireless Celebrates 20 Years as a Cell Phone Recycling Pioneer
The Device Recycling Leader Has Recycled Over 10 Million Cell Phones, Smartphones & Tablets Since 2002
We believe that the only solution to sustainable, long-term device recycling is strong financial incentive to the recycling participant.”HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell phone recycling pioneer GRC Wireless marks 20 years as a mobile device recycling leader. The company, founded by cell phone industry veterans Marc M. Leff and Henry Garcia, was an early pioneer in the device recycling industry, developing an expansive suite of non-carrier recycling programs tailored for businesses, nonprofits, law enforcement organizations, schools and municipalities. GRC’s current suite of recycling programs, including its flagship program SmartphoneRecycling.com (https://smartphonerecycling.com), offers a diverse portfolio of recycling services, from bulk smartphone recycling to corporate smartphone buyback. The company’s participants, which include over 20,000 businesses, nonprofits, police departments and government agencies, have earned tens of millions of dollars through the company’s programs.
— Marc M. Leff
GRC Wireless is the pioneer of Incentive Based Recycling, a recycling system designed to maximize the financial return to our participants. “We believe that the only solution to sustainable, long-term device recycling is strong financial incentive to the recycling participant,” stated Marc M. Leff, President & Co-Founder of GRC Wireless. “In short, the greater the financial reward, the greater the incentive to continue the recycling effort,” added Mr. Leff. “Our 20 year milestone is a testament to the success and sustainability of Incentive Based Recycling.”
The company’s initial foray into the wireless recycling industry was through its Shelter Alliance program, which recycled phones from domestic violence shelters across North America. Shelter Alliance partnered with over 80% of the domestic violence shelters and social service organizations in the United States. With smartphones displacing cell phones as the dominant wireless device, GRC Wireless rebranded Shelter Alliance into SmartphoneRecycling.com in 2014. “SmartphoneRecycling.com is now one of the largest non-carrier bulk device recycling programs in the United States,” added Mr. Leff. “We make bulk cell phone recycling easy for businesses, agencies, and organizations of all types.”
GRC Wireless additionally offers a device donation recycling program to support U.S. service members through the company’s longtime 501(c)(3) nonprofit partner Operation Gratitude. Aptly named OperationRecycling.com, the free device recycling program helps Operation Gratitude send care packages to U.S. Service Members stationed overseas, as well as veterans, wounded heroes and caregivers, new recruit graduates, and first responders here at home. Operation Gratitude has delivered more than 3.3 million care packages filled with items donated by grateful Americans and companies that want to express their support and say "Thank You" to all who serve.
GRC Wireless (DEP/EPA Identification Number FLR000249425) processes all devices through a responsible zero landfill recycling system, which prioritizes re-use, parts reclamation, and metals refining. The company offers a Certified Data Erasure option and provides multiple suites of serialized IMEI tracking and reporting options.
Marc M. Leff
GRC Wireless, Inc.
email us here