Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Statements on the Passing of Edith Prague

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

12/16/2021

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz today released the following statements regarding the passing of Edith Prague, who served as state senator from 1994 to 2012 and then as commissioner of the Connecticut Department on Aging (now the Department of Aging and Disability Services) from 2013 until her retirement in 2014:

Governor Lamont said, “Edith Prague is the jewel of eastern Connecticut. She is a legend, whose feisty and caring personality will never be forgotten. She was as compassionate as she was bold, and through her entire life had an energy that was nothing short of infectious. Edith absolutely left her mark on Connecticut. I extend my deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be missed.”

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, “Edith was a fierce and outspoken advocate for seniors during her time as state senator. During her decades in government, she was a powerful voice for workers – walking picket lines into her 90s. As commissioner of the Department on Aging, she was unafraid to speak truth to power, no matter the consequences. Simply put, she was a model public servant. David and I offer our sincere condolences to her friends and family.”

