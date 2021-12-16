Coldwell Banker UAE Marks 15 Successful Years And The Launch Of Two New Franchises
Coldwell Banker HomeVisor Real Estate in Ras Al Khaima and Coldwell Banker Swap Real Estate in Dubai join network
Coldwell Banker UAE has earned its top spot in Dubai and the world as a highly respected company, continuing to grow and expand toward a promising future.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES , December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coldwell Banker UAE celebrated its 15th successful year of operation in the UAE while also welcoming aboard two new franchises, Coldwell Banker HomeVisor Real Estate in Ras Al Khaima and Coldwell Banker Swap Real Estate in Dubai.
In recognition of these remarkable milestones, Coldwell Banker UAE hosted a special event at the Rixos Bab Al Bahr island resort in Ras Al Khaimah to mark its 15 years of success and new expansion, the first annual event since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The event commemorated the achievements of the company and its top producers, unveiled its strategy and plans for 2022, offered networking and learning opportunities for agents, and even featured entertainment and a talent show.
Coldwell Banker UAE achieved several milestones over the past 15 years, including:
• Prestigious Gold Tier Brokerage recognition from the Dubai Land Department
• Increased agent count (including a dedicated Chinese team that supports Chinese-speaking consumers) by 64% between 2019 and 2021.
• Grew gross commission income by 236% between 2020 and 2021.
• Surviving two international crises, the 2008 recession and the COVID-19 pandemic. The company stood by its commitment to keep all of its employees working during the economic difficulties of 2020.
• Introduction of Global Luxury training program, a state-of-the art Customer Relationship Management System and other digital tools the maximize agent productivity and client success.
Coldwell Banker UAE is one of the leading real estate organizations in the United Arab Emirates, with six strategically located offices and a team of more than 120 sales consultants. Coldwell Banker UAE’s seasoned sales force has helped millions of families turn their dream of homeownership into a reality and works with many top developers. Coldwell Banker UAE takes pride in being an innovative industry leader that offers a diverse selection of commercial and residential properties in Dubai. The company is a one-stop-shop for consumer real estate needs from sales and leasing to property management and short-term rentals.
QUOTES:
“Coldwell Banker UAE is an incredible story of drive and determination. Its leaders possess the vision to persevere and strive even in the most challenging of times. Its affiliated agents and employees are imbued with tenacity and resolve, setting new standards of achievement. Coldwell Banker UAE has earned its top spot in Dubai and the world as a highly respected company, continuing to grow and expand toward a promising future.”
—M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
“The last two years were transformative for all industries, especially real estate. This period made us rethink what our competitive advantage was and change the course of action for the company to excel and supersede expectations. During 2020, we re-evaluated our strategy and offerings to our agents, elevated our game and developed tools and resources that enabled our agents to significantly improve their productivity. We are happy to emerge from the crisis and take our operations to the next level.”
— Ayman Youssef, vice president, Coldwell Banker UAE
About Coldwell Banker UAE
Coldwell Banker UAE is located at 1211, The Onyx, Tower 1, The Greens, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. They can be reached at +971-4-382-5000. Visit www.coldwellbanker.ae for more information. Each office is independently owned and operated. Operating under the trade name Mega Homes Real Estate Brokers LLC, Coldwell Banker established its operations in UAE in 2005 and has been one of the leading real estate organizations ever since.
