Questex Announces the Call for Submissions for the Digital Signage Experience Awards

/EIN News/ -- Winners of the Digital Signage Experience Awards will be recognized at DSE 2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Digital Signage Experience 2022 (DSE), the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, today announces the Digital Signage Experience Awards (DIZZIE). DSE takes place March 22-24, 2022, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The inaugural DIZZIE Awards will recognize and celebrate visionaries from around the world whose digital signage installations and campaigns challenge existing standards and drive the industry forward. The 2022 DIZZIE Awards will begin accepting nominations today.

There are 12 DIZZIE award categories:

Corporate Environments

Digital-Out-Of-Home

Educational Environments

Entertainment & Recreation

Experiential Design & Planning

Healthcare Environments

Hospitality

Public Spaces

Restaurants, Bars and Foodservice

Retail Environments

Transportation

Venues

Nominated installations and content will be judged by distinguished members of the DSE and Digital Signage Federation Advisory Boards. One entry will be selected from the 12 award finalists for both the Digital Signage Experience of the Year award and the Digital Signage Content of the Year award.

“We are excited to launch the Digital Signage Experience Awards,” said David Drain, Director of Event Programs for DSE. “The awards program not only recognizes digital signage excellence, but also showcases that digital signage has the power to communicate, inspire and elevate the user experience.”

To learn more about DSE 2022, visit www.digitalsignageexperience.com . Early registration is now open. Register here .

