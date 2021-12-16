Cold Plasma Market Industry Analysis, Insights, Overview, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027
Emergen Research
Cold Plasma Market Size – USD 1,441.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trend – Growth of the textile industry
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cold Plasma Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.
The global cold plasma market is projected to be valued at USD 4,517.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The cold plasma market registers a high growth rate, owing to the increasing demand from the plastic industry. Effective application of plastic and polymers requires good surface adhesion to achieve optimum mechanical properties and improve durability of plastic components. The cold plasma process is highly beneficial in altering the surface morphology, improving surface wettability characteristics, and enhancing bonded shear strength of plastic. The cold plasma technology is widely used in polymer and plastic industrial applications that require uniform, pore-free thin films with excellent physical, electric, mechanical, and chemical characteristics.
Competitive Landscape
Plasmatreat GmbH
Europlasma NV
Nordson Corporation
Apyx Medical Corporation
P2i Limited
Enercon Industries Corporation
Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.
Relyon Plasma GmbH
neoplas GmbH
Henniker Plasma
A lot about, the past and latest trends gaining momentum and shaping the future of the Cold Plasma Market is discussed. Assessment of major vendors incorporating state-of-the-art technology further enlightens business owners about the new means, medium and channels to enhance their product portfolio stay competitive in the Cold Plasma Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. For more granularity, the researchers behind the study take a closer look at the key driving forces, restraints, and opportunities responsible for determining the future of Cold Plasma Market, for the forecast period 20 20 - 2027.
Radical Highlights of the Cold Plasma Market Report:
•Comprehensive overview of the Cold Plasma Market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
•Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
•Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
•Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Regional Landscape
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Market Taxonomy:
Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Low Pressure Cold Plasma
Atmospheric Cold Plasma
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Wound Healing
Adhesion
Etching
Decontamination
Finishing
Printing
Surface Treatment
Coating
Wastewater Treatment
Blood Coagulation
Others
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Polymer & Plastic
Textile
Food & Beverage
Agriculture
Electronics & Semiconductor
Medical
