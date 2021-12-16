Cold Plasma Market Industry Analysis, Insights, Overview, Size, Share, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

Cold Plasma Market Size – USD 1,441.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%, Market Trend – Growth of the textile industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cold Plasma Market Research Report provides a brief overview inclusive of the competitive landscape and key developments, policies, manufacturing costs, and processes. The report also provides the analysis of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue, and gross margins. The report further discusses in detail the driving factors influencing the growth of the market currently and in the coming years.

The global cold plasma market is projected to be valued at USD 4,517.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The cold plasma market registers a high growth rate, owing to the increasing demand from the plastic industry. Effective application of plastic and polymers requires good surface adhesion to achieve optimum mechanical properties and improve durability of plastic components. The cold plasma process is highly beneficial in altering the surface morphology, improving surface wettability characteristics, and enhancing bonded shear strength of plastic. The cold plasma technology is widely used in polymer and plastic industrial applications that require uniform, pore-free thin films with excellent physical, electric, mechanical, and chemical characteristics.

Competitive Landscape

Plasmatreat GmbH

Europlasma NV

Nordson Corporation

Apyx Medical Corporation

P2i Limited

Enercon Industries Corporation

Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.

Relyon Plasma GmbH

neoplas GmbH

Henniker Plasma

A lot about, the past and latest trends gaining momentum and shaping the future of the Cold Plasma Market is discussed. Assessment of major vendors incorporating state-of-the-art technology further enlightens business owners about the new means, medium and channels to enhance their product portfolio stay competitive in the Cold Plasma Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. For more granularity, the researchers behind the study take a closer look at the key driving forces, restraints, and opportunities responsible for determining the future of Cold Plasma Market, for the forecast period 20 20 - 2027.

Radical Highlights of the Cold Plasma Market Report:

•Comprehensive overview of the Cold Plasma Market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

•Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

•Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

•Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Regional Landscape

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Taxonomy:

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Low Pressure Cold Plasma

Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Wound Healing

Adhesion

Etching

Decontamination

Finishing

Printing

Surface Treatment

Coating

Wastewater Treatment

Blood Coagulation

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Polymer & Plastic

Textile

Food & Beverage

Agriculture

Electronics & Semiconductor

Medical

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Cold Plasma Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Cold Plasma Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Cold Plasma Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cold Plasma Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Cold Plasma Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Cold Plasma Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

4.2.3. Cold Plasma Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Cold Plasma Market products

4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Cold Plasma Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3. Competitor’s Positioning

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

10.5.1.1. North America

10.5.1.2. Europe

10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1.5. Latin America

10.5.2. Distributors

10.5.2.1. North America

10.5.2.2. Europe

10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.5. Latin America

10.5.3. Others

Continued….

