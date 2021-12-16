Submit Release
North Carolina Approves Nearly $15 Million of Neighborhood Revitalization Grants for 21 Communities

The North Carolina Department of Commerce has awarded 21 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization (CDBG-NR) requests to local governments totaling $14.9 million. The requests will provide housing and public improvements for low- and moderate-income North Carolinians. 

“It costs more now to buy or rent so it’s critical that we invest more in affordable housing,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “These neighborhood revitalization grants will help us build stronger and more resilient communities across our state.”

“Our most vulnerable communities are continuing to chart their path from this unprecedented pandemic,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “This funding will reinforce their revitalization efforts and infuse their community with more resources to support their long-term recovery.”

The CDBG-NR offers a non-entitlement municipality or county the opportunity to tailor a community development project to address the specific and most critical needs of their community. 

The following 21 communities were approved for CDBG-NR awards up to $750,000:

Community County Award Amount
Avery County Avery $750,000
Town of Calypso Duplin $750,000
Town of Chadbourn Columbus $750,000
Craven County Craven $750,000
City of Edenton Chowan $750,000
Town of Garysburg Northampton $750,000
Halifax County Halifax $750,000
City of Henderson Vance $750,000
Town of Hobgood Halifax $600,000
Town of Lilesville Anson $750,000
City of Lumberton Robeson $750,000
Mitchell County Mitchell $750,000
Town of Morven Anson $750,000
Town of Murphy Cherokee $750,000
Town of Pink Hill Lenoir $750,000
Town of Saratoga Wilson $593,000
Town of Sharpsburg Edgecombe, Nash, and Wilson $750,000
Town of Speed Edgecombe $306,894
Town of Tabor City Columbus $750,000
Wayne County Wayne $750,000
Town of Windsor Bertie $750,000

The CDBG program is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) program administered in part by N.C. Commerce. CDBG funds are awarded to enhance the vitality of communities by providing adequate housing, suitable living environments, infrastructure development, and expanding economic opportunities. The State must ensure that at least 70 percent of its CDBG grant funds are used for activities and projects that serve persons of low- and moderate-income.

For additional information about N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, visit www.nccommerce.com/rd.   

