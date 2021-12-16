Protein Expression Market New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $4.61 Billion by 2026

Protein Expression Industry

The growth in protein expression market is due to rise in prevalence of chronic disease such as diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disorders, cardiovascular diseases.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protein expression is defined as a biotechnological procedure, which includes generation of precise proteins. These proteins are formed through manipulation of gene expression in organisms of interest. The procedure leads to expression of large amounts of recombinant gene in organisms. Furthermore, this has led to many possibilities of expression and isolation of heterologous proteins for research, clinical, and industrial purposes. This, in turn, has led to advancements in genetic engineering and recombinant technologies. Significant advancements in the field of biotechnology have enabled expression and isolation of recombinant proteins on large scale. Some of products which are used to perform protein expression present in the market include reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and others. These products are used in designing therapeutics and conducting research related to medicines.

The global protein expression market is expected to reach $4.61 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2026, in terms of value. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The factors that boost the growth of the protein expression market include surge in geriatric population and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer. Moreover, increase in spending on protein research also fuel the growth of the protein expression market. However, high monetary inputs associated with the production of protein products restrict the growth of the market. In addition, significant shortage of trained healthcare professionals and lack of local expertise also restrains the market. Conversely, emergence of microfluids, along with growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global protein expression market is segmented based on product, application, and region. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. By application, it is divided into therapeutic, industrial, and research. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The Major Key Players Are:

• Agilent Technologies, Inc

• Becton

• Dickinson & Company

• Bio Rad Laboratories

• GenScript Biotech Corporation

• LifeSensors Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Promega Corporation

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Takara Holdings Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Findings of the Study:

• Based on product, the reagents accounted for a share of nearly 54.4% in the protein expression market in 2018.

• Based on region, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.20% throughout the forecast period.

• Europe accounted 32.10% of the global protein expression market in 2018.

