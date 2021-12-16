Dr. Rakesh Srivastava - Discovery of A New Anti-Inflammatory Drug for Human Diseases
Dr. Rakesh Srivastava - Discovery of A New Anti-Inflammatory Drug for Human DiseasesWILMINGTON, DE, USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rakesh K. Srivastava (President and CEO of GLAX Health) and his international collaborator (a team from the Indian Institute of Technology) have discovered a new drug that exerts its effects by inhibiting inflammation. Cyclooxygenase (COX) is the key enzyme of arachidonic acid metabolism. The arachidonic acid metabolite, generated by COX, is implicated in many human diseases.
The development of anti-inflammatory drugs targeting COX-2 has been limited by unwanted toxic side effects like cardio- and neurotoxicity. Dr. Rakesh Srivastava has developed a new drug that specifically inhibits COX-2, without any cardio- and neurotoxicity. His company GLAX Health has recently received a US patent on this new class of drug. Dr. Srivastava Rakesh is very optimistic that this new drug can be used to prevent and treat those diseases where inflammation plays a very active role like Obesity, Fatty Liver Disease, Endometriosis, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, Type I Diabetes Mellitus, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Asthma, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and Cancer.
Dr. Rakesh K Srivastava says inflammation can be caused by autoimmune disorders, exposure to toxins, infection, or injury. The four cardinal signs of inflammation are heat, redness, swelling, and pain. These signs become visually prominent during inflammation. Chronic inflammatory diseases cause our body to overreact and, in some cases, attack itself.
In the case of COVID-19, the SARS-CoV-2 virus primarily attacks the lungs. However, it can also cause the body to produce an overactive immune response which can lead to increased inflammation throughout the body. Inhibition of inflammation during virus infection will certainly be beneficial in reducing the severity of the COVID-19 and its recovery process. Dr. Srivastava says the multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) occurs in individuals (adult and children) who have been previously infected with COVID-19, and they may not even know it. Dr. Srivastava Rakesh is very enthusiastic about this drug for possible multiple uses against several human diseases like COVID-19, obesity, arthritis, diabetes, and cancer.
If we look at Dr. Srivastava’s journey, we realize what makes him into this gigantic inspirational professor and scientist who we all know today. Dr. Rakesh K. Srivastava did his Ph.D. from the University of Guelph, Ontario, Canada. He was awarded a Postdoctoral Fellowship at the National Institutes of Health. He subsequently went on to pursue a prestigious fellowship at the US National Academy of Sciences.
After that Dr. Srivastava Rakesh started his journey where he dedicated his life to teaching, service, and research. If we look at his professional career too, it is nothing short of inspiration as well. He worked as Endowed Professor / Senior Scientist at the University of Maryland, University of Texas Health Science Centre, University of Kansas Medical Centre, Kansas City VA Medical Center, and Louisiana State University Health Sciences Centre, New Orleans.
Apart from being an illustrious professor and a scientist, Dr. Srivastava Rakesh also nurtures a keen interest in a wide variety of other activities as well. He is a scientist and loves to read whenever he gets time. He is an avid traveler and loves to explore various cuisines and cultures. Fishing and photography are two other hobbies that he loves to indulge in.
Dr. Rakesh Srivastava is a true-blue inspiration in all respects, and we have a lot to learn from his prodigious intellect and personality. His passion for his work and his love for life are truly exemplary and beautiful.
Dr. Srivastava has over more than 30 years of experience in therapeutics, drug design and development, cell signaling, nutrition, toxicology, virology, diabetes, obesity, and cancer. He is recently involved in developing vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. He has been a consultant to major pharmaceutical companies, state and federal governments, and private organizations. He has published more than 150 high-impact scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals and presented 200 papers in national and international scientific meetings. His research is trailblazing, revolutionary, and lifesaving.
He was involved in the National Cancer Institute, NIH, and Industry-sponsored clinical trials. His work has been recognized globally.
Email: contact@glaxhealth.com
