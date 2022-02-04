Submit Release
The Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Mississippi Gets Compensated If Prior to 1982 They Had Significant Navy Asbestos Exposure

If the person with lung cancer-we have just described sounds like your husband, or dad call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation.”
— Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, USA, February 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in Mississippi please make his financial compensation a priority and call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if before 1982 he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. In addition, it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes.

"What does matter is the Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer can recall as much as possible about being exposed to asbestos while serving on a navy ship, submarine or assisting shipyard workers where their ship or submarine was undergoing repairs. If the person-we have just described sounds like your husband, or dad please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss potential compensation that might be substantial. The call to Erik Karst is no obligation." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo or anywhere in Mississippi. https://Mississippi.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, workers at one of Mississippi’s numerous oil refineries, factory workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/ asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Michael Thomas
Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate
+1 800-714-0303
email us here

