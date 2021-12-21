Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for Environmental Business Specialists, LLC
Environmental Business Specialists, LLC becomes employee-owned
We are honored to be able to transfer a majority ownership of the company to an incredible group of Humble, Hungry, and Smart young professionals.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Business Specialists, LLC (EBS or the Company) is pleased to announce the transition to majority employee ownership through the sale of stock to a newly created Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Atlantic Management Company, Inc. (Atlantic) served as independent financial advisor to the trustee of the ESOP.
— Mike & Christine Foster, Co-Owners
Established in 1997, Environmental Business Specialists, LLC is an independent wastewater treatment consulting company that provides unique solutions to a variety of operational and training challenges facing industrial wastewater professionals. EBS has actively expanded their analytical capabilities to expand the Company’s expertise. These include establishing the EBS Molecular Biology Laboratory in 2018 to identify sources of fecal contamination and acquiring Lange Environmental Consulting, LLC, now known as the EBS Advanced Analytical Laboratory, which specializes in the identification of toxic/inhibitory compounds which can have a harmful impact on wastewater treatment performance. The Company is inspired to help clients ranging from small manufacturing facilities to Fortune 500 corporations protect North America’s rivers, lakes, streams, and estuaries while supporting their financial goals and long-term sustainability.
Mike & Christine Foster, Co-Owners of Environmental Business Specialists, LLC, commented, "Our company is completing its 25th year in business. A few years ago, we started looking at succession planning and exit strategies, investigating numerous options, including selling to private equity or a strategic buyer. As our young leaders grew and began demonstrating great leadership qualities, we became confident that transferring ownership to our employees was the right vehicle to carry EBS into the future while maintaining our Core Values, Just Cause, and Servant Leadership Principles. We are honored to be able to transfer a majority ownership of the company to an incredible group of Humble, Hungry, and Smart young professionals."
"We are proud to have worked with Environmental Business Specialists, LLC and foresee great success as the young leaders of EBS take on this new chapter," Brady Finney of Atlantic noted.
Founded in 1968, Atlantic is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies.
Sandra Smith
Atlantic Management Company, Inc.
+1 603-427-8500
email us here