The Worldwide Cell Separation Technologies Market to rise at 15.4% CAGR through the end of the forecast period in 2027

Cell Separation Technologies Market

By technology, fluorescence-activated cell sorting is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cell Separation Technologies Market was estimated at $8.63 billion in 2019 and is expected to garner $28.76 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Surge in a number of patients suffering from chronic disease, rise in focus on personalized medicine, and rapid technological advancements fuel the growth of the global cell separation technologies market. On the other hand, ethical issues associated with embryonic stem cell separation and high cost of cell-based research impede the growth of the market. Nevertheless, potential in the emerging markets is anticipated to usher a plethora of opportunities for the market players in the near future.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec Inc., Pluriselect GmbH, Stemcell Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

The other players (not profiled in the report) in the value chain include Akadeum Life Sciences, Cytiva Lifesciences, Terumo, 10X Genomics, Zeiss, PerkinElmer, Inc., and among others.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The cell separation technologies market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the consumables segment held the highest share in the market in 2019, with around three-fifths of the global market. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end user, the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to around three-fourths of the global cell separation technologies market. Furthermore, the segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.

