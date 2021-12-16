Liquid Fertilizers Market Insights, Overview, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research

Liquid FertilizersMarket Size – USD 2.26 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trend – High demand from the APAC region.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The detailed market intelligence report on the Liquid Fertilizers Market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Liquid Fertilizers Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. A detailed evaluation of the major events such as acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launches, new entrants, and technology advancements offer a complete overview of what the future of the Liquid Fertilizers Market will be like in the years to come.

The global liquid fertilizer market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In farming, fertilizers is one of the largest expenses and hence, determining the suitable fertilizer and its correct application process is crucial. One of the greatest advantages of using liquid fertilizers is their immediate penetration. Also they helps the plant get easy access to nutrients. Several farmers use liquid fertilizers to obtain immediate root growth in early season.

Radical Highlights of the Liquid Fertilizers Market Report:

•Comprehensive overview of the Liquid Fertilizers Market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

•Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

•Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

•Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Based on the in-depth analysis the research also brings to light major facts pertaining to the vital aspects such as market share, size, and growth rate. Deep dive into other aspects including the investment feasibility, demand and supply, import and export status, supply chain management and growth prospects narrates a lot about what the business environment will be like for the forecast period,2020 - 2027. All the vital statistics in the report are explained with the help of resources such as tables, charts, and info graphics.

Competitive Landscape

Yara International ASA

AgroLiquid AD

Nutri-Tech Solutions PtyLtd

ICL Fertilizers

Haifa Chemicals Ltd

Plant Food Company Inc.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Compo Expert GmbH

Kugler Company

Foxfarm Fertilizer

Regional Landscape

The report further covers extensive regional analysis of the Vertical Farming industry with regards to market scope, market size, market share, revenue generation, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand ratio, and analysis of the key players operating in those regions. The regional analysis covers given below –

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Taxonomy:

Nutrients type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Phosphorus

Nitrogen

Potassium

Micronutrients

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Organic

Synthetic

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

CAN

UAN

MAP

DAP

Potassium Nitrate

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cereals

Oil-seeds

Fruits

Pulses

Fertilizer Application Method Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Direct Soil Application

Fertigation

Folias Spray Application

