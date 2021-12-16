Kymanox Hires New Senior Director, Jennifer Crosier, to Expand Project Management Office

Kymanox adds experienced project management leader to the team.

MORRISVILLE , NORTH CAROLINA , USA, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the Life Science industry, announced today the addition of Jennifer Crosier as Senior Director of the Project Management Office (PMO). Jennifer’s experience leading project teams through process and analytical development, scale-up to manufacturing, Process Performance Qualification (PPQ), and commercial launch makes her uniquely suited for this role.

Jennifer has an extensive background in Process and Analytical Development, Drug Substance Manufacturing Operations, Technology Transfer, and Program and Project Management. She has worked in Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) for over 20 years supporting the drug substance manufacturing for clients from virtual start-up firms to industry leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. During her career, Jennifer has also had the opportunity to work in Engineering, Process Sciences, Sales Development, and Program Management with early and late-stage projects.

“The Kymanox Project Management Office (PMO) touches every single project we work on, and Jennifer’s successful work on cross-functional project teams will guide efficiency and quality outcomes,” said Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder at Kymanox. “We are excited to welcome Jennifer to the Kymanox family to lead the PMO team. This important role enhances all of the Kymanox offerings and our ability to help clients Get More Done.”
Jennifer holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration from North Carolina State University.

To learn more about how Kymanox can help you with your project management initiatives, contact us at info@kymanox.com or visit www.kymanox.com today.

Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, and compliance support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.

