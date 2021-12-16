Wolf Administration Awards More Than $1.1 Million for Safety, Streetscape, and Stormwater Improvements in Luzerne, Lycoming, and Northumberland Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin today announced more than $1.1 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to improve safety, repair roadways and sidewalks, and make stormwater updates in communities in Luzerne, Lycoming, and Northumberland counties.

“CDBG funding helps municipalities across the commonwealth complete a myriad of projects that help improve the lives of the people living and working there,” said Sec. Davin. “Whether these projects are focused on eliminating blight or fixing streets, the Wolf administration remains committed to providing this support to Pennsylvania’s communities.”

Luzerne County:

The City of Nanticoke was awarded $324,033 for a project that includes pavement reconstruction on South Prospect Street from East Green Street to East Ridge Street.

The City of Pittston was awarded $317,772 for a project that will combat blight and encourage homeownership by acquiring a property and marketing it to developers. The project will include re-roofing and the replacement of exterior masonry.

Lycoming County:

Loyalsock Township was awarded $169,361 for a project that includes phase 2 of the Penn Vale Stormwater and Paving project. It will correct inadequate storm water drainage experienced at the Penn Vale Apartment Complex.

Northumberland County:

The City of Sunbury was awarded $322,747 for projects including the Susquehanna Avenue Stormwater Separation. The city will separate stormwater from sewage in the project area to resolve flooding as a result of inundation. Funds will also support the Sunbury Wetland Ecological and Education Park project which includes an ADA accessible Railroad Bed Trail and an overlook of the restored palustrine wetland and its wildlife. Both will be accompanied by boardwalk benches for pedestrians to rest and enjoy the park. Parking facilities will be constructed on Race Street.

CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment. Funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.

