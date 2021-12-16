Thrombectomy Devices Market Exhaustive Analysis with USD $1.389 Billion, Highest CAGR till 2025

Thrombectomy Devices Market

This is due to the fact that the disposable devices reduce the chances of contamination and severity of in-hospitalization diseases.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrombectomy Devices Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market was valued at $982 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $1,389 million by 2022, supported by a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2014 to 2022. Mechanical thrombectomy would continue to be the preferred technology throughout analysis period. North America dominated with around half of the market share in 2015 and is projected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period.

High occurrences of acute myocardial infarction, peripheral artery disease, deep vein thrombosis, VTE (Venous Thromboembolism) and pulmonary embolism owing to the sedentary, and unhealthy lifestyle majorly drives the market growth. VTE is most common in adults (>60 years). In addition, better healthcare infrastructure and increase in demand for minimally-invasive treatments; rise in the geriatric population, which increases incidence of cardiovascular diseases; and technological advancements & innovations are the factors that nurture the growth of the thrombectomy devices market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Penumbra Inc., The Spectranetics Corporation, AngioDynamics, Inc., Terumo Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Vascular Solutions, Inc.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Thrombectomy Devices Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Thrombectomy Devices Market analysis from 2018 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Thrombectomy Devices Market growth.

