The National Veteran-Owned Business Association and Bunker Labs Join Forces to advance the Veteran’s Business Community

Bunker Labs is proud to work with NaVOBA to support veteran and military spouse owned small businesses which are the backbone of the American economy.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) announced today a Memorandum of Understanding with Bunker Labs. Both organizations are 501(c)3 non-profits designed to help veterans succeed as business owners.
Bunker Labs provides community, programs, and courses to help military veterans and military spouses start and grow successful businesses and startups. NaVOBA creates corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education.
Exactly like other leading diverse business enterprise certification organizations, for example the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), two-thirds of NaVOBA’s Board of Directors seats are held by corporations to ensure its alignment with the needs of corporate supplier diversity programs. The remainder of the seats are held by Certified VBEs/SDVBEs and partner organizations, such as Bunker Labs. Blake Hogan, Bunker Labs Chief Executive Officer, was elected to serve on NaVOBA’s Board of Directors to represent Bunker.
“Bunker Labs is proud to work with NaVOBA to support veteran and military spouse owned small businesses which are the backbone of the American economy. These leaders are strengthening our communities and uniting our country by doing the hard work of an entrepreneur. We’re honored to be a small part of their mission alongside a phenomenal organization like NaVOBA.”
One of the best ways to accelerate the growth of the veteran’s entrepreneurship community is through collaboration. This partnership allows two organizations to build on one another’s strengths to increase access to opportunities for veteran-owned businesses.
“NaVOBA has always sought opportunities to work together wherever and whenever possible,” said Matthew Pavelek, NaVOBA President & CEO. “Bunker Labs has done a tremendous job helping veterans turn their ideas and passions into thriving businesses. We’re excited to partner with this great organization to build on that success and see our deserving veteran-owned businesses thrive.”
About the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises™ (SDVBE). NaVOBA’s mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA proudly represents the veterans business community on the National Business Inclusion Consortium, a coalition of the Nation's leading business organizations representing diverse communities.
About Bunker Labs
Bunker Labs is a national not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Bunker Labs’ mission is to support and convene military-connected entrepreneurs and small business owners. We accomplish this mission by facilitating an action-oriented, member-led network of entrepreneurs and small business owners, providing practical tools and resources, and highlighting inspirational stories that showcase the possibilities and accomplishments of the community.
