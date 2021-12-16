Iowa DOT offices closed for Christmas and New Year’s holidays

AMES, IOWA – Dec. 17, 2021 – All Iowa Department of Transportation locations will be closed Thursday - Saturday, Dec. 23-25, 2021, and Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31, 2021, and Jan. 1, 2022, for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. In lieu of Saturday service, our driver's license service centers will be open Monday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 3 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Normal business hours will resume at 8:30 a.m. the Tuesday after each holiday.

Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at www.iowadot.gov.

If you need to come to see us, the quickest way to get your driver’s license business done is to schedule an appointment https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.

Special note to motor carriers The Office of Vehicle & Motor Carrier Services typically experiences a heavy workload and increased call volumes on the days leading up to and following the holiday. Customers are urged to submit applications for oversize permits, especially those weighing more than 156,000 pounds, several days before the permit is needed.

For questions, please go to the Iowa DOT’s contact page.