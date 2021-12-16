Tissue Diagnostics Market size worth $ 6.48 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.88% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The constant development in equipment used for tissue diagnostics, and increasing health awareness among the general population are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the global Tissue Diagnostics Market.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Tissue Diagnostics Market ” By Product (Instruments, and Reagents & Consumables), By Technology (Immunohistochemistry (IHC), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Digital Pathology and Workflow Management, and Special Staining), By End-User (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Tissue Diagnostics Market size was valued at USD 3.86 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.48 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.88% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Tissue Diagnostics Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market Overview

The rapidly developing infrastructure for cancer diagnosis is one of the crucial factors propelling the growth and demand of the Tissue Diagnostics Market. In addition to this, the increasing incidence rate of cancer, along with the rising incidence of chronic diseases in developed and developing economies is also contributing to the growth in the global market in the coming year.

The constant development in equipment used for tissue diagnostics, and increasing health awareness among the general population are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the global Tissue Diagnostics Market. Moreover, the high prevalence of cancer along with the increasing incidence of chronic diseases in developed as well as in developing countries is further expected to drive the growth of the global market. On the other hand, the high cost of tissue diagnostic instruments, and low disposable income coupled with a lack of awareness regarding tissue diagnostics in emerging economies are the key factors that might impede the market growth.

Moreover, the main factor attributed to the growth of the market is the increasing burden of breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2017, over 25% of the newly diagnosed cancers in women were breast cancers. Hence, the increasing cancer cases along with advancements in the field of tissue diagnostics are likely to provide of the market in the forecast period.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Abbott, Agilent Technologies, Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, Sakura Finetek Japan, Qiagen, Abcam, BD, and Danaher.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Tissue Diagnostics Market On the basis of Product, Technology, End-User, and Geography.

Tissue Diagnostics Market, By Product Instruments Reagents & Consumables







Tissue Diagnostics Market, By Technology Immunohistochemistry (IHC) In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Digital Pathology and Workflow Management Special Staining







Tissue Diagnostics Market, By End-User Hospitals Research Laboratories Pharmaceutical Companies Contract Research Organizations







Tissue Diagnostics Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



