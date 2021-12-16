Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,556 in the last 365 days.

Đồng Tháp seeks to tap Indian investment, technology in agriculture

VIETNAM, December 16 -  

Delegates at a virtual meeting between the Indian consulate general in HCM City and Đồng Tháp Province on December 15. Photo courtesy of the Indian consulate general

HCM CITY — The Indian consulate general in HCM City and Đồng Tháp Province organised an online meeting to promote trade in the agricultural sector.

The ‘Virtual meet on Trade and Investment promotion between India and Đồng Tháp Province in Agriculture’ on December 15 saw Đoàn Tấn Bửu, deputy chairman of the province People’s Committee, saying trade with India had grown steadily in in the first nine months of this year to reach US$5.96 million.

His province is ready to tie up with Indian investors and businesses for organic and sustainable food processing and wants to invite them to invest in farming mango, its main fruit, he said.

Madan Mohan Sethi, the consul general, said the Indian companies want to explore business and investment interests with entrepreneurs of Đồng Tháp.

He wants to have more interactions between states in India and provinces in Việt Nam.

On the occasion, the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) and Đồng Tháp Trade, Tourism and Investment Promotion Centre signed an MoU to step up trade and investment co-operation between the two sides and strengthen communication and exchanges of delegations.

The meeting was attended by 70 Indian and Vietnamese officials and executives from the agricultural commodities and food processing sectors.

Thirty companies from India and Việt Nam joined a B2B session to discuss potential trade opportunities in the agricultural sector. — VNS

You just read:

Đồng Tháp seeks to tap Indian investment, technology in agriculture

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.