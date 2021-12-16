Đồng Tháp seeks to tap Indian investment, technology in agriculture

VIETNAM, December 16 -

Delegates at a virtual meeting between the Indian consulate general in HCM City and Đồng Tháp Province on December 15. Photo courtesy of the Indian consulate general

HCM CITY — The Indian consulate general in HCM City and Đồng Tháp Province organised an online meeting to promote trade in the agricultural sector.

The ‘Virtual meet on Trade and Investment promotion between India and Đồng Tháp Province in Agriculture’ on December 15 saw Đoàn Tấn Bửu, deputy chairman of the province People’s Committee, saying trade with India had grown steadily in in the first nine months of this year to reach US$5.96 million.

His province is ready to tie up with Indian investors and businesses for organic and sustainable food processing and wants to invite them to invest in farming mango, its main fruit, he said.

Madan Mohan Sethi, the consul general, said the Indian companies want to explore business and investment interests with entrepreneurs of Đồng Tháp.

He wants to have more interactions between states in India and provinces in Việt Nam.

On the occasion, the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam (INCHAM) and Đồng Tháp Trade, Tourism and Investment Promotion Centre signed an MoU to step up trade and investment co-operation between the two sides and strengthen communication and exchanges of delegations.

The meeting was attended by 70 Indian and Vietnamese officials and executives from the agricultural commodities and food processing sectors.

Thirty companies from India and Việt Nam joined a B2B session to discuss potential trade opportunities in the agricultural sector. — VNS