Medical Laser Market to Witness at Astounding 10.8% CAGR Driven by the Escalating Demand for Non-invasive Procedures

Rise in number of cosmetic procedures and increase in incidences of eye disorders play a major role in the growth of the medical laser market.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical laser industry was pegged at $6.94 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $16.22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the market dynamics including drivers & restraints, major winning strategies, market size & projections, competitive landscape, and major segments.

Increase in the adoption of medical lasers for cosmetic surgeries, a rise in the incidence of various chronic diseases globally, and surge in technological advancements have supplemented the growth of the global medical laser market. Whereas, high cost of medical lasers and lack of acceptance of the new technology impede market growth. On the other hand, expanded applications of lasers across clinical areas are projected to provide lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global medical laser market is segmented into type, end-use, application and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into solid-state laser systems, gas laser systems, dye laser systems, and diode laser systems. The solid-state laser systems segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global medical laser market. However, the diode laser systems segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the market is divided into surgical, cosmetic and dental. The surgical segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.6% through 2026. On the other hand, the cosmetic segment accounted for the highest share in 2018, contributing to more than half of the global medical laser market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

IRIDEX Corporation, Lumenis Ltd., Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., CryoLife, Inc., Novartis AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Biolase Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Inc., and Syneron Medical Ltd.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

