VARStreet records a significant jump in their annual transaction through their sales quoting platform in 2021
VARStreet facilitates over $16 Billion worth of transactions through its enterprise business management software for VARs.
The numbers are very encouraging for the entire team and it reflects the growing need for the right product for VARs in the market”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc. is the leading business management software for IT and office supplies value-added resellers in the US and Canada. The platform provides product catalog with rich content and real-time price and inventory updates from 45+ distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, ScanSource, and more integrated for their enterprise software users. VARStreet offers advanced sales quotation software, B2B eCommerce builder, CRM, and procurement solution as a part of their product suite.
— Shiv Agarwal, Director at VARStreet Inc.
VARStreet’s cloud-hosted application has been used by 30,000+ VAR users since inception and is extensively used to create complex B2B sales quotes using CPQ solution and build B2B eCommerce stores with ready distributor catalog. VARStreet’s platform facilitated $16 billion worth of transactions through its platform in the year 2021. The total count of quotes and B2B eCommerce stores being created using the VARStreet platform also witnessed a substantial increase in usage.
Shiv Agarwal, Director, VARStreet Inc., said, “The numbers are very encouraging for the entire team and it reflects the growing need of the right product for VARs in the market.” He also added, “The team is focussed towards an extensive growth and expansion plan both in terms of product capabilities and geography.”
Another top management from VARStreet’s product team added, “We are continually making enhancements on our platform to improve user experience and meet the evolving needs of our customers. The product team is working on an exhaustive product roadmap to take the platform to the next level.”
VARStreet added some of the largest IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada in 2021. VARStreet’s platform is also used by some of the top government and education value-added resellers.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc. is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C solution with advanced sales quoting software and B2B eCommerce builder for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. Fuelled by more than $20 million in capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
